CHARLOTTE – What The Fries, the south Charlotte restaurant specializing in gourmet loaded fries, will be featured on season 16 of Cooking Channel’s “Food Paradise.”
“Food Paradise’’ is a long-running food series that features must-see food spots across the country that offer unique dining experiences. The show airs on Cooking Channel, Food Network and Discovery+ streaming services.
“Having an opportunity like this to showcase our food, our first restaurant and our people at a national level is just amazing,” chef/co-owner Greg Williams said.
The “Retro Remix” episode airs Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. The two dishes featured on the show include a longtime favorite that will return to the restaurant’s permanent menu beginning on Jan. 27, so guests can get it after watching the episode.
Chef/co-owner Jamie Barnes adds, “We hope this will help set us apart and tell the story of how we are more than just fries; what we offer is an elevated and unexpected culinary experience.”
The food truck was originally launched after Barnes and Williams made it to the final rounds of auditions for Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race.” What The Fries was featured on Cooking Channel’s “Southern and Hungry” in 2018 and “Food Paradise” in 2022.
The first What The Fries restaurant opened in March 2021. The restaurant is located at 10707 Park Road, Suite F. The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
On the web: www.whatthefriesclt.com
