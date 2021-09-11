The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 3 to 9:
Lowest Score
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 88
Violations include: Employee coffee cup was on prep table; onion chopper, cheese processor blade and can opener blade had food residue; dressing and chili didn't cool fast enough; and asiago sauce and ribs weren't held cold enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 95.5
• Lonchera Sabor Catracho, 4200 South Blvd. – 92
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 91
Charlotte (28210)
• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 96
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 97.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 94.5
• Mod Pizza, 4914 Old Sardis Road – 95
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 98
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 92
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 92
Charlotte (28226)
• Food Lion (deli) 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 92
Charlotte (28277)
• Adams Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 94
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5
• Queen City Craft and Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97
• Starbucks (Target), 7860 Rea Road – 98.5
Pineville
• BJs Wholesale Club (deli and meat), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
