Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Sept. 17 to 23:
• Maggiano's Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 85
Violations include:
Employee rinsed tongs in handsink; raw salmon was stored over ready-to-eat items in walk-in; black build-up was in ice machine in upstairs kitchen; non-continuously cooked steak for a banquet didn't have charting/tracking; alfredo sauce cooked day prior was at 50 degrees in the walk-in cooler; entire pasta cooler held items above 41 degrees; roasted tomatoes from Sept. 16 were in salad area reach-in.; asiago and parmesan cheeses that require refrigeration didn't have time stamps and inspector saw fruit flies.
Charlotte (28209)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 96.5
• Anh Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 97
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 100
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 94
Charlotte (28210)
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 94.5
• Circle K, 1308 Sharon Rd W. – 98.5
• Levantes Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 96
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97.5
• P F Changs China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 90
• Papa John's, 10110 Johnston Road – 92.5
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Bar Marcel, 3920 Sharon Road – 97
• Bricktop's Restaurant #36401 Morrison Blvd. – 95
• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Cowfish, The4310 Sharon Rd – 97.5
• Just Salad, 4425 Sharon Rd – 94.5
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• La Caseta, 1730 Abbey Place – 96.5
• Maggiano's Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 85
• Steak 48, 4425 Sharon Road – 90
• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 94.5
• Fortune Cookie VI, 8206 Providence Road – 92.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 93
Pineville
• Captain D's, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 94
• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
