The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 10 to 16:
Lowest Scores
• Harper's, 6518 Fairview Road – 85.5
Violations include: Employee at grill station didn't wash hands between tasks; boxes of unwashed zucchini, mushrooms and asparagus were stored above ready-to-eat lettuce and cabbage; dish machine didn't reach 180 degrees on rinse cycle; two chicken breasts weren't cooked hot enough; multiple foods in drawer units at salad station weren't held cold enough; inspector said restaurant had a poor system for date marking; and spray bottle of unknown chemical was on shelf in kitchen.
Charlotte (28209)
• Cantina 1511, 4271 Park Road – 93
• Osteria Luca Park Rd, 4127 Park Road – 99
• Renaissance Charlotte, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 96.5
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 97
• Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 99
• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 94
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Paco's Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Blanchard's Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 98
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95.5
• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 95
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 91.5
• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 97.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar/It's Just Wings, 9730 Rea Road – 96
• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 93.5
• Lorenzo's Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 99
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 93.5
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 97.5
