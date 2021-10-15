The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 8 to 14:
Lowest Scores
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N., Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Pans and containers were stored as clean with food debris and grease build-up; chicken strips weren't held hot enough; and shredded cheese, sliced cheese, egg, blue cheese, lettuce and coleslaw weren't held cold enough.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• 10 Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 97
• Chick-fil-A, 1540 E. Woodlawn Road – 98
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 96
• Kung Fu Tea, 4200 South Blvd. – 100
• Selwyn Avenue Pub, 2801 Selwyn Ave. – 98
• Tienda Y Antojitos Mi Pais, 4200 South Blvd. – 92.5
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 95.5
• Wendy's, 4335 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Phillips Place Cinema, 6911 Phillips Place Court – 100
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5
• Wendy's, 10729 Park Road – 97.5
• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Green Brothers Juice & Smoothies Co, 7802 Fairview Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Maggianos Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 86
• Passion Food Catering, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 99.5
• Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5
• Soul Miners Garden, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Wendys, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria And Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98.5
• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 88.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 96
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 100
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 98.5
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 N. Community House Road – 93
• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 95
• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 97
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 95
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 95
• Riccio's Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 95
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 97
Pineville
• Buca Di Beppo/Tyga Bites/Mrbeast Burger/Wing Squad, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Sam's Club (seafood & sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
