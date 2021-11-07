The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4:
Lowest Scores
China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 88
Violations include: Raw beef was behind shrimp in the prep unit flip-top; garlic in oil and soy sauce on the cooking cart and dumplings in the drink cooler weren't held cold enough; eggs weren't marked with start/end times; and kitchen area had fruit flies.
Poppy's Bagels And More, 2921 Providence Road – 88.5
Violations include: Inspector said person in charge wasn't able to ensure some rules were met by employees; employee washed hands then turned off faucet without using a clean barrier; a pan of cooked chicken breast in walk-in refrigerator didn't cool fast enough; and sliced American cheese was held at room temperature at back grill area.
Charlotte (28209)
Amelies Park Road, 4321 Park Road – 96.5
Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road – 96
Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 94.5
Harris Teeter (deli & wine bar), 4101 Park Road – 98
Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 98.5
Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28210)
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, 6815 Phillips Place Court – 99.5
Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 96
Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 99.5
Sam's Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 100
Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 95
Charlotte (28211)
Little Mamas Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 94
Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 91.5
Patty & The Dogs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 94
Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
Charlotte (28226)
Barnes & Noble Cafe, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Taqueria Los Dos Carnales, 7731 Colony Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 91.5
Charlotte (28277)
Dominos Pizza, 6420 Rea Road – 91.5
Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 93
La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 94
Poke Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 98
Pineville
Chex Grill & Wings, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 88
Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 94
Machu Picchu, 310 N. Polk St. – 94.5
Sam's Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
Sri Balaji Caffe, 716 Main St. – 93.5
