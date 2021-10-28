The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 22 to 28:
Lowest Score
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Several oyster tags weren't dated as to last piece sold or served; soiled equipment was stored as clean; mac and cheese and corn soufflé wasn't cooked hot enough; jambalaya wasn't held cold enough; several items in cold drawers weren't held cold enough; and menus need correction regarding which foods were served raw or undercooked.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 94
• Jason's Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 95
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (juice bar), 8538 Park Road – 99.5
• Jersey Mike's Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 97.5
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 88
Charlotte (28211)
• Little Caesar's, 901 N. Wendover Road – 98.5
• McDonald's, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 100
• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 97
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 98
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 93.5
• Steak 48, 4425 Sharon Road – 93
Charlotte (28226)
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 92.5
• Brueggers, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
• It's Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 98.5
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• McDonald's, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• McDonald's, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• The Wine Shop at Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 96
Charlotte (28277)
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 96.5
• Cast Iron Waffles, 9604 Longstone Lane – 96.5
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 94
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Bakery Deli), 10616 Providence Road – 97.5
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 98.5
• Papa John's, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 98
• Regal Stonecrest, 7824 Rea Road – 96
• True Crafted Pizza,7828 Rea Road – 96
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 98
Pineville
• Comfort Suites, 10415 Centrum Pkwy. – 99
• Four Points By Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 97
• Pineville Tavern, 314 N Polk St. – 91
