The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 15 to 21:
Lowest Scores
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 90
Violations include:
Certified person in charge wasn't available; person in charge wasn't able to demonstrate knowledge of safe food handling practices; raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat cut lettuce; and cooked chicken, cooked pork, cut lettuce and cut tomatoes didn't meet proper cooling parameters.
All Scores
Charlotte (29209)
• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 95.5
• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 93.5
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 91.5
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 94.5
• Waterbean Coffee, 4701 Park Road – 95
Charlotte (28210)
• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 96.5
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 90
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 93.5
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 92
• Residence Inn, 6030 Piedmont Row Drive South – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Momo Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Ooowee BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Panera Bread, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Park Sushi, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Starbucks, 4450 Randolph Road – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road – 92.5
• Chuck E Cheese, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Earp's Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 99
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 94
• McDonalds, 2301 Central Ave. – 96.5
• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8800 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
Charlotte (28277)
• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 96.5
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 98.5
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 95
• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 98.5
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 93
• Home 2 Suites By Hilton, 5110 Piper Station Drive – 94
• Homewood Suites, 12030 Copper Way – 99
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 98
• Jimmy John's, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 93
• Super G Mart, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Matthews
• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 97
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 95
• Hinson's Drive-In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 96
• Matthews Wine Cellar, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Steady Eddy's Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St. – 93
Mint Hill
• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 98.5
Pineville
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Dave & Busters/Buster's American Kitchen, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 98
• Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 100
