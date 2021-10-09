Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Oct. 1 to 7:
Charlotte (28209)
• Green Brothers S.E., 2725 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Kabab 2 Go, 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Velvet Taco, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 94
Charlotte (28210)
• Harper's Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 90
• Taste of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 93
Charlotte (28211)
• Chick-fil-A. 4400 Sharon Road – 92
• Domino's Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 97
• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (wine bar), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Mister Greek, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• The Fresh Market (meat market/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 92.5
• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Fresh Market (deli), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Domino's Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Amazing Wok,16049 Johnston Road – 98.5
• Cava Waverly, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 90.5
• Earth Fare (meat and seafood), 12235 North Community House Road – 99.5
• Eggs Up Grill, 6414 Rea Road – 95
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 95
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 94
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 98.5
Pineville
• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.