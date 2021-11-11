The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 5 to 11:
Lowest Score
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 89.5
Violations include: Bartender reached into container of cut lemons with bare hands and then placed lemon wedges on two drinks ready for service; bar hand sink was blocked with sanitizer bucket; soiled equipment was stored as clean; and slaw wasn't properly labeled with times.
Charlotte (28209)
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, 4203 Park Road – 99.5
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 Blvd. – 89.5
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 95
Charlotte (28210)
• Circle K, 10329 Park Road – 97.5
• Clean Juice, 8428 Park Road – 97
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant – 92.5
• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 94
Charlotte (28226)
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Walmart, 8322 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 95
Charlotte (28277)
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 95
• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 98
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 97
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 92.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 97
• Hyatt House, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Kung Fu Tea, 8200 Providence Road – 99.5
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 96
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 93
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Creek – 95
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 98
• Ted's Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 94.5
Pineville
• Chef's Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 94.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.