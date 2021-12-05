The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 26 to Dec.
Charlotte (28209)
• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
• Jeff's Bucket Shop, 1601 Montford Drive – 93.5
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 96.5
• Tony's Pizza and Wings, 4200 South Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Ruth's Chris Steak House, 6000 Fairview Road – 97
• Whole Foods Market (produce), 6610 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• AC Hotel CLT Southpark, 1824 Roxborough Road – 98.5
• Charley's Philly Steaks, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive –97
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 99
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Greco Fresh Grille, 7731 Colony Road – 95.5
• Jet's Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• McDonald's, 3315 Pineville Matthews Road – 99
• Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• 12th Man Sports Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 94
• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98.5
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 91.5
• Wendy's, 16055 Johnston Road – 99
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 95.5
Pineville
• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 99.5
• Tega Cay Coffee Co., 13333 Dorman Road – 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.