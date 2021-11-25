The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 19 to 25:
Charlotte (28209)
Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 98
The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 96.5
Harris Teeter (seafood & meat market), 5030 Park Road – 96
Osteria Luca, 4127 Park Road – 98.5
Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 94
Charlotte (28210)
Barclay,4801 Barlcay Downs Drive – 99
Canopy By Hilton, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 95
Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 95
Charlotte (28211)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 97.5
Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
La Caseta, 1730 Abbey Place – 92.5
Olla, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
Charlotte (28226)
Outback Steakhouse/Tender Shack, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
Arby`s, 9456 Monroe Road – 98.5
Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
Charlotte (28277)
Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 99
Aloft Charlotte, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98.5
Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N Community House Road – 99
Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 98
Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 96.5
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 99
Earth Fare (produce), 12235 North Community House Road – 99
Earth Fare (specialty), 12235 North Community House Road – 99
Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 95.5
Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 98.5
Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 97
Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 95.5
The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 93
Pineville
Margauxs Wine, Pizza, & Market, 316 Main St. – 98.5
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
Waffle House, 8220 Pineville Matthews Road – 95.5
