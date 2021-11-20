The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 12 to 18
Lowest Scores
Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd., Charlotte – 86.5
Violations include: Unit didn't have hot running water; inspector said person in charge was “unable to discuss all aspects of the employee health policy;” food was stored in hand sink; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the reach-in cooler; and green salsa didn't cool fast enough.
Charlotte (28209)
7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 96.5
Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 96.5
Brawley's Beverage, 4620 Park Road – 98
Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 98.5
Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5
The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5
Pasta & Provisions4700 Park Road – 97
Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98
The Waterman Oyster Bar2729 South Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28210)
Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 92
Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 96.5
Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 96
Starbucks Coffee, #250584805 Sharon Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
Mister Greek, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
Momo Station, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
Fox & Hound Sports Tavern, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91
Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7823 Colony Road – 100
Honey Baked Hams, 7649 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 93.5
Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
Chef KWO, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 94
Foxcroft Wine Co., 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5
Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
Kabob Je, 7828 Rea Road – 98
McDonalds, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 93
Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 96
Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5
Tipsy Taco, 7708 Rea Road – 94.5
Pineville
China Express, 315 S Polk St. – 95.5
Hampton Inn & Suites, 401 Towne Centre Blvd. – 93
Quality Suites, 9840 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store LLC, 212 N. Polk St. – 98.5
