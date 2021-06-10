The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 28 to June 3:
Lowest Score
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte – 81
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t there at beginning of inspection; employees handled raw animal foods and then changed gloves with no handwashing; soiled wiping cloths were in hand sink; raw salmon was stored above lettuce in cooler; and foods in coolers didn’t have date marking.
Other Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Cantina 1511, 4271 Park Road – 94.5
• Kung Fu Tea, 4200 South Blvd. – 99
• Osteria Luca, 4127 Park Road – 99.5
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 96
Charlotte (28210)
• Bojangles, 231 E Woodlawn Road – 96
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Bojangles, 4435 Randolph Road – 91.5
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 96.5
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 96
• K&N Barbeque3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Starbucks, 4450 Randolph Road – 97.5
• Superica Strawberry Hill, 4223 Providence Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar/It’s Just Wings, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 94
• My Snak Shak, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean Bbq8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 95
Charlotte (28277)
• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 98.5
• Anzi Pizzeria, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 95
• Chili’s Grill & Bar/It’s Just Wings, 9730 Rea Road – 96
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 98
• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 97.5
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Sports Connection Cafe/Bistro, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road – 97
Pineville
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 96.5
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 90.5
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 98.5
• Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 99
• Sri Balaji Caffe, 716 Main St. – 92.5
• Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store, 212 N. Polk St. – 99.5
