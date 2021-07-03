The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 25 to July 1:
Lowest Score
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 8200 Providence Road – 87.5
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; employee drinks were stored on prep top next to serving lines; walk-in cooler had leak; and chicken was held hot enough;
Charlotte (28209)
• Caribou Coffee, 4327 Park Road – 98.5
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 95
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 97
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 90
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 99.5
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 93
• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 95.5
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 95
• Harper's Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 97
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97.5
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 95.5
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 97.5
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 97.5
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 90.5
Charlotte (28211)
• AC Hotel CLT, 1824 Roxborough Road – 98.5
• Bricktop's Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Domino's Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 98.5
• Doubletree Suites By Hilton, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 95
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Mod Pizza, 4914 Old Sardis Road – 95
• Phils Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 96
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97.5
• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 96.5
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 95.5
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 96.5
• McDonald's, 8824 Pineville Matthews Road – 96
• Pete's Red Hots, 5721 Carmel Road – 100
Charlotte (28277)
• Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N. Community House Road – 98
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 96.5
• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 98.5
• Five Guys, 8020 Providence Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (wine bar), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 100
• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 98.5
• Lorenzo's Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 99
• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 8200 Providence Road – 87.5
• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 93
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 91.5
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 90.5
• Zoe's Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 94.5
Pineville
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.