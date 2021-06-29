The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 18 to 24.
Lowest Scores
• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd., Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Person in charge wasn't aware of posted duties on wall; employee handled raw bacon and sausage and changed gloves without washing hands; hand washing sink was blocked by cardboard boxes; and food prep area had flies.
Charlotte (28209)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 94
• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 95
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 94.5
• Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 93.5
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 91.5
• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 99
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Wendy's, 4335 Park Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Canopy By Hilton, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 93.5
• Sam's Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 100
• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 90
• Zoe's Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 92
Charlotte (28211)
• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Earth Fare (deli), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 93
• Earth Fare (meat/seafood), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 96.5
• Little Caesar's, 901 N. Wendover Road – 98
• Maggiano's Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 93
• The Fresh Market (meat market/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• McDonald's, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road – 95.5
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road – 96
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 95
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 97.5
• Buffalo Wings and Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 97
• Burton's Grill and Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 96
• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 94
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 96.5
• Holiday Inn Express, 15139 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 90.5
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 98
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 98.5
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 100
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 98.5
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92
• Wendy's, 11640 Providence Road – 95.5
Pineville
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 401 Towne Centre Blvd. – 98
