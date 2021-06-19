The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 11 to 17:
Charlotte (28209)
• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 96
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 97
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 94.5
• Zack's Hamburgers, 4009 South Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 97
• Phillips Place Cinema, 6911 Phillips Place Court – 99.5
• Ruth's Chris Steak House, 6000 Fairview Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Bayou Betty, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 96
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 96
• Little Mamas Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 92
• Paco's Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 95
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• McDonald's, 3315 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
Charlotte (28277)
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 97
• A Worthy Dog (mobile food unit), 8140 Providence Road – 98.5
• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 96.5
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 97.5
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 97
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 97.5
• Life Time Barstro, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N. Community House Road – 90
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 99.5
• Staybridge Suites, 15735 Brixam Hill Ave. – 100
• Tacos Jalisco Style, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 92
• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
Pineville
• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville Matthews Road – 97
• Four Points By Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 95.5
• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.