Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 9 to 15:
Lowest Score
• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 90
Violations include:
Three boxes of raw chicken were on shelf above marinated cooked chicken in walk-in cooler; can opener blade had heavy build-up; and pans of marinated pre-cooked chicken, rice and sausage in walk-in cooler were not marked by date;
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99
• Domino's Pizza, 4755 South Blvd. – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 96
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 92
Charlotte (28210)
• Domino's Pizza, 8510 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 96.5
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 92.5
• Jimmy John's, 4717 Sharon Road – 98
• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98
• Waffle House, 501 Westinghouse Blvd. – 94
Charlotte (28211)
• Crown Club Events, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Earth Fare (produce), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 98.5
• Earth Fare (specialty foods), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 98.5
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 92.5
• Sandra Lee's Country Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92.5
• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 96
• What's Up Dog, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
Charlotte (28226)
• Harris Teeter (seafood) 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 96.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 93
Charlotte (28270)
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 99
• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 91.5
• Cafe Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92
• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 94.5
• The Fresh Market (meat), 10828 Providence Road – 92.5
• Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 94
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 96
• McAlister's (deli), 8046 Providence Road – 98
• McAlister's (deli), 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Mod Pizza, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98
• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 90
• Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 97.5
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• Ricos Acai, 8440 Rea Road – 98
• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 97
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Starbucks Coffee, 7922 Rea Road – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 9820 Rea Road – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 13855 Conlan Circle – 99
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 97
• The Lights Juicery & Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 94.5
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Pineville
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 97.5
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
