The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 30 to Aug. 5:
Lowest Score
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 86.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; fan blocked access to sink; cooked tofu wasn't cooled fast enough; cut lettuce and cooked tofu weren't held cold enough; open and cooked tofu were stored in prep top without dates; and inspector saw live cockroach in facility.
Charlotte (28209)
• Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 98
• The Flying Biscuit Cafe, 4241 Park Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 98
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 99
• Caribbean Fusion Mobile, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Shells Kitchen, 4431 Brookshire Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Tacos4life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 86.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98
• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 97
• Chef KWO, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 97
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 99
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 98
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 98
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter #440 Pizza Bar11135 Golf Links Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter #440 Produce11135 Golf Links Drive – 99
• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
• Little Big Burger, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 95.5
• Philly Pretzel Factory, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Saladworks, 11318 North Community House Road – 98
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 92.5
• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 96
• Wendy's, 16055 Johnston Road – 98
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 96
• Zapata's Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
Pineville
• BJ's Wholesale Club (rotisseries), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
