The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 23 to 29:
Lowest Scores
• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 87
Violations include: Employee recontaminated hands by turning off faucet; utensils had food debris; chili and gravy weren't held hot enough; and sliced tomatoes, diced tomatoes and cheese in flip top weren't held cold enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 97
• Burtons Grill and Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4101 Park Road – 100
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 99
• McAlister's (deli), 4805 Park Road – 99
• McDonald's, 2625 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. – 96
• Smoothie King, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96
• Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 92
Charlotte (28210)
• 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, 6815 Phillips Place Court – 97
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 99
• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 94
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 95.5
• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 87
Charlotte (28211)
• 7-Eleven, 801 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 99
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 91.5
• Poppy`s Bagels and More, 2921 Providence Road – 91
• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 95
• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 100
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 97
• It's Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road – 94
• Wendy's, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 96
Charlotte (28277)
• Arooji's Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95
• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 100
• Firehouse Subs, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• The Fresh Market (Deli & Cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 95
• the Fresh Market (Produce), 10828 Providence Road – 99
• Genghis Grill/Stir Fry Chef, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• Gong Cha, 7808 Rea Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7852 Rea Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7852 Rea Road – 99
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97
• Poke Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 98.5
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 96
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 100
• Smoothie King, 9405 Bryant Farms Road – 94.5
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 99.5
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 98
• Whole Foods Market (Kei Jei Kitchen), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Whole Foods Market (specialty), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
Pineville
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 98
• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 98
• McAlisters Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94
