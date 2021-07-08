The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 2 to 8:
Lowest Scores
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road, Charlotte – 87.5
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; employee switched tasks without washing hands; raw burgers were removed from commercial packaging and stored above bread in reach-in freezer; scoop and pizza oven spatulas had food debris build-up; raw chicken, potatoes, garlic oil mixture, raw shrimp and pasta weren't held cold enough; some foods didn't have date marks; and inspector spotted a few flies.
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road, Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Ice machine had black and pink growth; sliced cheddar and swiss cheese in prep unit weren't held cold enough; sliced and portioned chicken as well as premade salads didn't have date marks; and cut and shredded lettuce were held on cook/prep area without begin times marked.
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road, Charlotte – 89.5
Violations include: Handwashing sink didn't have paper towels; chicken shawarma and chicken kebab were cooked to less than the required 165 degrees for 15 seconds; cooked rice and cauliflower rice weren't held hot enough; and person-in-charge wasn't able to produce written procedures related to writing down begin and end times of foods.
Charlotte (28209)
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 100
• Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 1730 Abbey Place – 94
• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95
Charlotte (28210)
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Caring Hearts of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 98
• Chinos Taqueria, 911 N. Wendover Road – 95.5
• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 90
• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 88.5
• Mama Sophies Soul Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 89.5
• Momo Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Starbucks, 4100 Carmel Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 91.5
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 97
• Tony's Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 87.5
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 92
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 97
• DB's Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 97
• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 98.5
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 98
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• McAlister's Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 100
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 96.5
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 95
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 97.5
• Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Starbucks, 6432 Rea Road – 99
• Sunflour Baking Company, 14021 Conlan Circle – 100
• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 95.5
• Target (Food Avenue/Starbucks) 9870 Rea Road – 100
• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 99.5
• Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 98.5
• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
Pineville
• Buca Di Beppo/Tyga Bites/Mr. Beast Burger/Wing Squad, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5
• Dive N, 109 N Polk St. – 98.5
• Sam's Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Sam's Club (seafood & sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Sam's Club (cafe), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.