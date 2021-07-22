The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 16 to 22:
Lowest Score
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 86
Violations include: Employee picked up sea bass used for sushi with bare hands; raw fish for sushi was stored above cooked foods and vegetables; cooked eel in small oven and tempura shrimp in pan at sushi station weren't held hot enough; crab sticks, sprouts, as well as sushi salmon, red snapper and tuna in sushi display case weren't held cold enough; ready-to-eat sushi fish weren't date marked; and sushi rice didn't have time sticker.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• AMC Park Terrace, 64289 Park Road – 99.5
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 97
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 2717 South Blvd. – 97
• Jason's Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 93
Charlotte (28210)
• Bojangles, 231 E. Woodlawn Road – 93.5
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 90
• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 95
• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 96.5
• Bruegger's Bagel, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Hot Box Next Level Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Mike's Vegan Cookout, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93
• Momo Station, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Ooowee BBQ Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 91
• Sweetpeas Smuggles & Cakes, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
Charlotte (28226)
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 4100 Carmel Road – 99
• J Cafe, 5007 Providence Road – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 95
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 96.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 96
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Eggs Up Grill, 6414 Rea Road – 96
• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (bakery/deli), 10616 Providence Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 10616 Providence Road – 98
• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 95
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 90
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 94
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 96.5
• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 96
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 96.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 97
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 86
Pineville
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 97.5
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 317 S. Polk St. – 98.5
• Machu Picchu, 310 N. Polk St. – 97
• Pizza Twist, 311 S. Polk St. – 96.5
• Wings & More, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
