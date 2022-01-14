The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 7 to 13:
Lowest Score
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 90
Violations include: Restaurant didn't have vomit/diarrhea event plan; employee rinsed off hands in three-compartment sink after returning from outside; employee handled limes with bare hands; deep pans of refried beans and chicken weren't cooled fast enough; and green sauce, carnitas, black beans and ground beef weren't held hot enough.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
• Jersey Mikes, 3609 South Blvd. – 98.5
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28210)
• Bojangles, 231 E. Woodlawn Road – 96
• Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28211)
• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 95.5
• Ooowee BBQ Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Phil's Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 95
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Circle K, 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 100
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 97
• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99.5
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 90
Charlotte (28270)
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 92
• Popeye's, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98
Charlotte (28277)
• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 97
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 98.5
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 99.5
• Chuy's, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93
• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 93.5
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 N. Community House Road – 99
• Eggs Up Grill, 6414 Rea Road – 94.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (Pizza Bar), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (Produce), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks),11135 Golf Links Drive – 97.5
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 99.5
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 100
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 95.5
• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Ricos Acai, 440 Rea Road – 99
• Sherrill Market, 13510 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 5361 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 99.5
• Viva Chicken, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.