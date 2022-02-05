The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan.28 to Feb. 3:
Lowest Scores
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd., Charlotte – 85.5
Violations include: Inspector saw multiple hand-washing violations; cerviche needed documentation from supplier; pans and utensils had build-up;
chicken leg wasn't reheated hot enough; and items inside reach-in unit weren't held cold enough.
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive, Charlotte – 86
Violations include: Items in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer didn't have coverings; potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, goat, yogurt sauce, cubed cheese, chicken, chick peas weren't held cold enough; and vegetable sauces, yogurt sauce, fried cauliflower, chicken, goat and chick peas didn't have date labels.
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte – 87
Violations include: Sinks in kitchen and men's restrooms didn't have paper towels; meatballs weren't held hot enough; 10 to 15 metal pans had visible food residue; and pans of arugula and lettuce at salad wall cooler as well as yogurt dill, lemon herb tahini and tahini Caesar bottles weren't held cold enough.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5030 Park Road – 99
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 Montford Drive – 96.5
• Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria, 1730 Abbey Place – 95
• Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 98.5
• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 98.5
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 85.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Bentley's Restaurant, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive –
Charlotte (28211)
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 95.5
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Harris Teeter (market/sea) 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
Charlotte (28277)
• Cafe Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 87
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 94
• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 98.5
• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 86
• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 99
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 96
• Island Thyme, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 98
• Jimmy Johns, 9848 Rea Road – 99
• Providence Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 97
• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Publix/Starbucks, 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Road – 99.5
• The Ryal At Ballantyne Resort, 10100 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 99.5
• Veltree Soufully Vegan Food, 14825 Ballantyne Village Drive – 93.5
Pineville
• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 100
• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.