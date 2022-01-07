The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 31 to Jan. 6:
Charlotte (28209)
First Watch, 5821 Fairview Road – 96.5
Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 98.5
Kabab 2 Go, 4200 South Blvd. – 96.5
Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 96
The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 95
Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 99
Charlotte (28211)
Caring Hearts Of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 96.5
The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Publix (meat Market), 4425 Randolph Road – 99.5
Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 99.5
Sandra Lee's Country Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 92
Whats Up Dog, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
My Snak Shak, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 98
Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 95.5
Tony's Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28277)
Adams Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 96
Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 100
First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 93
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99
Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
Harris Teeter (produce), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 99
Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 96.5
Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7852 Rea Road – 98.5
Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 100
Target (Food Avenue/Starbucks) 9870 Rea Road – 100
Pineville
Bjs Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
Wholesale Club (deli and meat), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
Fairfield Inn and Suites, 12228 Park Road – 97.5
Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 98
Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 99.5
Food Lion (produce), 317 S. Polk St. – 99
Mean Mug Coffee Company, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
