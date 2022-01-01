The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30
Charlotte (28209)
Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 98
Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 96
Charlotte (28210)
Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5
Mcdonalds, 8560 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 98
Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 97
Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
Barrington's, 7822 Fairview Road – 100
Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 93
Chili's Grill & Bar/ Its Just Wings, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
Hungry Howie's, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 97
Charlotte (28270)
Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28277)
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94
Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 95.5
Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 94.5
McAlister's Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 99
Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 95
Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98.5
Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11611 North Community House Road – 96
Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 97.5
Pineville
Charley's Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
