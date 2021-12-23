The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 17 to 23:
Charlotte (28209)
Grouchos Deli, 5110 Park Road – 95
Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 99
Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 92.5
Summit Coffee, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 95.5
The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6700 Phillips Place Court – 97
Jersey Mike's, 10110 Johnston Road – 99.5
Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97.5
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 94
PF Changs China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 92.5
Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 92.5
Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 97
What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 98.5
Zoe's Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 86
Charlotte (28211)
Alternative Chef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 97.5
Auntie Anne's, 4400 Sharon Road – 90.5
Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 96
Chex Wings, 1116 McAlway Road – 96
Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 94.5
Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 95
Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
Nordstrom's E-Bar. 4400 Sharon Road – 96
Starbucks, 4400 Sharon Road – 99
Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99
Superica Stawberry Hill, 4223 Providence Road – 94
Tacos Rick-O 1, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
Tacos Rick-O 2, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
Blanchard's Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 98
Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Flip-A-Los, 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 91
Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 98
Harris Teeter (produce),4100 Carmel Road – 99.5
Subway Sandwiches, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
Trio Restaurant, 10709 Mcmullen Creek Pkwy. – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 94
Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road – 97.5
Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 97
Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
Wendy's, 1801 Sardis Road – 99
Charlotte (28277)
131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 96.5
Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 93
Bradshaw Social House, 8440 Rea Road – 93.5
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 97
Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 98.5
Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 99
Char-Cuties, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 97.5
Five Guys, 8020 Providence Road – 98
Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97
Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Lorenzo's Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 99
Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 96
Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 96
Papa John's, 16049 Johnston Road – 94.5
Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 96
Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 96.5
The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
Pineville
Applebee's/Cosmic Wings, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
Dorchester, 12930 Dorman Road – 97
Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 99
Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
