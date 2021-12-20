The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 10 to 16:
Lowest Score
Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Rice, beef and sauce in the reach-in weren't held cold enough; pork inside of the hot line wasn't hot enough; and chicken in the reach-in was dated Dec. 6.
The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road, Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Employee handled bread with bare hands; some foods were out of temperature control; Chipotle ranch, chicken wings, lettuce, cooked Portobello mushrooms, taco meat, pineapple salsa, rice, ribs, chub of ham, beans, and mac and cheese sauce did not have date marks; and inspector spotted three roaches during the inspection.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 93
Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 94
Sir Edmond Halley's, 4151 Park Road – 97
Charlotte (28210)
Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 94
Dilworth Tasting Room Southpark, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98
Jimmy Johns #18618912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 97
Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 96
Rh Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
Rustys Deli, 8512 Park Road – 97
Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 88
Charlotte (28211)
Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
Baku, 4515 Sharon Road – 96.5
Bricktop's Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 92.5
Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 97.5
Crown Club Events, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
Doubletree Suites By Hilton, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 99
Harris Teeter (deli), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 95
Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 97
Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 95.5
Publix (produce), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5
Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 95
Sweetpeas Smuggles & Cakes, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5
Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 93
Charlotte (28226)
Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
Fresh Market (produce), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
Harris Teeter (seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 88.5
Lotus Cuisine Ii, 4100 Carmel Road – 90
Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28270)
Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 94
Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 92.5
Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 95
Arooji's Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95.5
Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 98
Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
Burton's Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 98.5
Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 98
Chili's Grill & Bar/Gk/It's Just Wings, 9730 Rea Road – 95.5
Civetta, 7828 Rea Road – 97
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 94
Harris Teeter (meat market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 95.5
Little Big Burger, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 98
Marcos Pizza, 11218 Providence Road W. – 98
Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N Community House Road – 94
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 39805 Sandy Rock Place – 93
Red Robin/Wing Department/Chicken Sammy's/Fresh Set, 3415 Toringdon Way – 98.5
Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 98
Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 97.5
Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 98.5
Wendy's, 11640 Providence Road – 96
Woody's Seafood Saloon, 11318 North Community House Road – 94
Zapata`s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96
Pineville
Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 99.5
Pizza Hut, 10860 Park Road – 99
