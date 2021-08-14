The Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Aug. 6 to 12:
Lowest Scores
• Bonchon Charlotte, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 86.5
Violations include: Employee rinsed hands in sink, wiped hands on clothing and resumed food service; fried wings were on counter without covering and facility has flying insects; food thermometer had buildup; cooked breaded chicken didn't cool fast enough; and scrambled eggs and sweet potato noodles weren't held cold enough.
• Applebee's/Cosmic Wings, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 88
Violations include: Employee using phone to turn off music and continued food handling; soiled sizzle pans were stored in the clean area; ribs in the grill drawer didn't have a label; and gnats, mosquitos and flies were throughout the facility.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 99
• Brazwell's Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 98
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 95.5
• Sir Edmond Halley's, 4151 Park Road – 99
• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 98.5
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 97
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 97
Charlotte (28210)
• Bentley's Restaurant, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 99
Charlotte (28211)
• Alternative Chef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Bae's Burgers, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Bayou Betty, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Birria Way, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Chef Lee's Seafood & Chicken, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Eddie's Place Restaurant, 617 S Sharon Amity Road – 92.5
• Food Lion (deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 94
• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 97.5
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Maria's, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Patty & The Dogs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 93
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (melon Bar), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
• Community Culinary School/ Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93
• Lee Signature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N Sardis Road – 95.5
• Murphy Oil USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5
• Chili`s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 93
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 91
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 95
• Hampton Inn and Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 95.5
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 93
• Jersey Mike's, 7828 Rea Road – 95
• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 95.5
• Market Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 97.5
• McDonald's, 9710 Rea Road – 98
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 99
• Sports Connection Cafe/Bistro, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road – 99
• Ted's Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90.5
• Tipsy Taco, 7708 Rea Road – 94.5
• TPC Piper Glen Grill and Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 95
• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 9
Pineville
• Applebee's/Cosmic Wings, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 88
• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 100
• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 97
• Dave & Busters/Buster's American Kitchen, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94.5
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 98.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90.5
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90.5
• Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
