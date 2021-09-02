The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2:
Lowest Scores
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road, Charlotte – 86
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; employee washed hands and touched faucet with bare hands; foods in walk-in cooler were not held cold enough; and pico de gallo inside cold display case was held too long.
• Zoe's Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road, Charlotte – 87.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; inspector said staff wasn't aware of reportable illnesses and symptoms; sink didn't have paper towels; raw chicken was stored over cooked steak and raw salmon; pans of rice, cooked chicken skewers, and lentil rice weren't held hot enough; and pomodoro sauce was dated Aug. 24.
Charlotte (28209)
• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 90.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 5030 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 96.5
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 93.5
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 86
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 94.5
• Zoe's Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 87.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (29226)
• Carmel Place, 5512 Carmel Road – 94.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar/Its Just Wings, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 95.5
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 92.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 95.5
• City BBQ, 514 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 97
Charlotte (28277)
• Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 95
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95
• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 98
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 90
• Buona Vita, 3419 Toringdon Way – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97
• Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar, 8420 Rea Road – 96.5
• Improper Pig, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 97
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 95.5
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 94.5
• Smashburger. 7804 Rea Road – 94.5
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 94
