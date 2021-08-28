Mecklenburg County inspected the following restaurants from Aug. 20 to 26:
Lowest Score
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 84
Violations include: Hand-washing sink didn't have soap; containers of food were uncovered in walk-in; cold water at three-compartment sink; and several pans of food in the walk-in didn't have date on them.
Charlotte (28209)
• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 93
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 98.5
• Circle K, 4336 Park Road – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (deli & wine bar), 4101 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5030 Park Road – 98.5
• Jimmy John's, 4500 Park Road – 96.5
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 99
• Tony's Pizza And Wings, 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 91
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park – 96.5
• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 98
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 94
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 90
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
• The Butlers Pantry, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 95.5
• Five Guys, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5
• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 92
• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 7731 Colony Road – 96.5
• Jersey Mikes Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 97.5
• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Umami Pokerito7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
Charlotte (28277)
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 84
• Anzi Pizzeria, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 94.5
• Civetta, 7828 Rea Road – 95
• Courtyard, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 95.5
• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 98
• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Hyatt House Charlotte Rea Farms, 9930 Sandy Rock Place – 96.5
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 98
• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96.5
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 96.5
• Quiktrip, 10910 Golf Links Drive – 94.5
• Room 18 Asian - Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 94.5
• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98
Pineville
• Applebee's/Cosmic Wings, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 91
• Arby's, 597 N. Polk St. – 96
• Red Lobster Restaurant, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
