The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 13 to 19:
Lowest Score
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road, Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; employee touched head of cabbage with bare hands; raw chicken was stored behind cabbage pan while raw eggs were stored on shelf above vegetables; raw chicken wasn't cooked hot enough; cooked chicken, thin noodles and chicken wings weren't held cold enough; ready-to-eat foods didn't have date marks; and kitchen had dead roaches on sticky traps.
Charlotte (28209)
• Amelie's, 4321 Park Road – 94.5
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 96
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97
• Reid's Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 94
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 97.5
• Taco Bell, 1800 E Woodlawn Road – 96
• Yame Asian Noodles, 4435 Park Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Canopy By Hilton Charlotte SouthPark, 4905 Barclay Downs Drive – 93.5
• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 97
• Food Lion (seafood/market), 10120 Johnston Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (seafood & market), 8538 Park Road – 98.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Bar, 4808 Sharon Road – 99
• Hilton Garden Inn Grill, 4808 Sharon Road – 95
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 94.5
• Rusty's Deli, 8512 Park Road – 95
• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 92
Charlotte (28211)
• Arthur's, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Baku, 4515 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 91.5
• McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 95
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 96
Charlotte (28226)
• Barrington`s, 7822 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 94
• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 96
• Fox & Hound Sports Tavern, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 88.5
• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Outback Steakhouse/Tender Shack, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 91.5
• Popeye's, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96
• Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 93
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 91.5
• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 98
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 North Community House Road – 96.5
• Firebirds/Stonecrest, 7716 Rea Road – 92.5
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 100
• Kabob Je Stonecrest, 7828 Rea Road – 93.5
• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 94
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 97
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 92
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 97.5
• Wendy's, 11640 Providence Road – 96.5
• Wendy's, 7712 Rea Road – 98
Pineville
• 7-Eleven, 105 S. Polk St. – 98
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97
• Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91
• House of Hettie Mae Cafe, 10725 Pineville Road – 97
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 97
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5
• Unwind Tea and Coffee, 333 Main St. – 98.5
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.