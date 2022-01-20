CHARLOTTE – Sister, a European-inspired all-day cafe, is set to open Jan. 28 at 1500 Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood, in the space that formerly housed Kiki Bistro.
“Seeing the changes that are coming to this neighborhood, and the influx of newcomers, we feel this is the right time to expand and offer our product and services to more people, as it has been requested by our guests,” said restaurateur Andy Kastanas, who with wife Lesa, has had an immeasurable impact on the hospitality and retail scene in Charlotte since the 1990s.
The couple has been involved in ownership or management of some of the most iconic spots in Charlotte, including Mythos, Cosmos, The Diamond and CLTCH.
Their ability to forecast trends and shifts in consumer demand helped define the city, particularly the corner of Central and Pecan in Plaza Midwood, anchored by Soul Gastrolounge.
“We opened Soul in this neighborhood more than 13 years ago, and moved here shortly after,” Kastanas said. “We are committed to its spirit, diversity, and vibe. We are also committed to keeping that spirit alive, considering the changes that are coming.”
Sister, the younger restaurant sibling of Soul, will celebrate the Greek and Eastern Mediterranean fare featured heavily on the menu at Kiki, with some Soul classics.
The 3,000-square-foot restaurant includes the rooftop terrace and Tattoo Liquor Lounge (which will remain).
Soul Executive Chef Jay Pound and Beverage Director Kelly Minton will head those respective areas for Sister as well.
Given Andy Kastanas’ background and in the tradition of Soul, Sister will have live DJs on weekend evenings. Scott Weaver and Jason Herring will play eclectic sets of chill house music.
“For years, we’ve had many requests for lunch at Soul,” Kastanas said. “Since Soul is more of a dinner only adult establishment, we are offering those items at Sister. It’ll be more like a daytime all-inclusive version of Soul.”
In addition, Sister will serve breakfast bowls, coffee and matcha, and Greek pastries such as phyllo hand pies (Spanakopita, Tyropita, Jambonopita, Bougatsa), Peinirli (pastrami, cheese and egg pizza boat), Croissants, Baklava, Kok (mini round éclairs), Sokolatina (Cream Chocolate Custard Cakes), Mille Feuille (Almond Napoleon) and muffins.
Plans are to launch brunch in late spring, Kastanas said. The lunch menu will feature salads, small plates and a lunch casserole special of Greek favorites like Moussaka, Spanakopita, Pastichio and others served with side Greek salad for $12.
Sister diners will have the chance to eat Soul favorites such as Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos, Fried Brussel Sprouts and Anchovy Fries for lunch.
From the Kiki menu, expect dishes such as house-made Gyros, Souvlaki, Pastichio and vegan items like the Pop-Lies and Trik-fil-a sandwiches, Dolmades, Eggplant Imam and Cauliflower Mushroom Manestra.
Plaza Midwood interior designer, artist and musician Scott Weaver is managing decor changes for the space, including the addition of a mural by artist Rodney Raines, and another on the terrace by David Harwood.
The launch of Sister matches the shifting needs of the neighborhood, said Alex Holladay, Kastanas’ daughter and business manager, and the changing realities of our work-from-home lives over the past two years. Sister is a concept that is flexible in approach, menu and operating hours.
“Plaza Midwood is so walkable, and there are a lot of young families looking for a locally owned place to grab a cup of coffee and a bite, a place to hang with their friends and babies,” Holladay said.
Want to go?
Initial hours for Sister will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
On the web: sisterclt.com and instagram.com/sister_clt.
