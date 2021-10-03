CHARLOTTE – Sompo International has signed a 43,125-square-foot lease at the Overlook Building in Ballantyne, according to Northwood Office.
The global insurance organization will relocate from the Hayes Building to the Overlook Building in the first quarter of 2022.
“Sompo International has been a long-term tenant with Northwood, and we look forward to relocating our operations to the new Overlook building,” said Jeff Walsh, head of global real estate, facilities and BCP at Sompo International. “The Ballantyne Reimagined project will offer our employees and clients access to an array of various amenities, and we are excited to be a part of this development.”
Kimberly Kendall and Thomas Nealon handled negotiations on behalf of Northwood Office. Chris Burke with East Coast Commercial represented Sompo International.
The 302,500-square--foot Overlook Building released in March 2021 and is now 46% leased.
“We’re pleased with the continued momentum of activity and thank our customers and their brokers for selecting Ballantyne as their workplace of choice,” said John Barton, president of Northwood Office.
The 11-story Class A Overlook Building, located at 13146 Ballantyne Corporate Place, is targeted for LEED Silver certification and is Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR. It features a top-level amenity floor with a rooftop terrace, firepit and 14,500 square feet of versatile space, including a 50-seat conference room.
On the web: goBallantyne.com or ballantynecorporate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.