PINEVILLE – MPV Properties announced the start of construction for the Shoppes at McCullough, a new neighborhood services center located along Highway 521 at one of the front entrances to the McCullough residential community.
The Shoppes at McCullough will consist of two buildings totaling 18,449 square feet.
The first 8,460-square-foot building will have a drive-thru window, patio areas with seating and pedestrian connectivity to the surrounding neighborhood.
Signed tenants at the neighborhood center include a general dentist, nail salon and BIGGBY COFFEE.
BIGGBY COFFEE is a Michigan-based national franchise company with multiple locations in the Carolinas. This store will be the first in the Charlotte metro area.
Construction of the first shell building is expected to be completed this fall, with tenants opening in early 2023.
Some 2,800 square feet remains available for lease in the first building. MPV is targeting fitness prospects, restaurants and other neighborhood retail businesses.
Joey Morganthall, of MPV Properties, is responsible for the leasing.Bailey Patrick Jr. and Steve Vermillion are leading the development with Robert Johnson Architects as the architect, Timmons Group as the engineer and Omega Construction as the general contractor.
