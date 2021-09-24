CHARLOTTE – From designer walk-in closets to magazine-worthy garages and beyond, customers looking to stylishly transform and organize their homes now have a showroom in south Charlotte to visit with experts to share the latest design solutions.
Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, a whole home storage and organization franchise, has officially debuted its prototype brick-and-mortar retail space at Waverly. It is located at 7415 Waverly Walk Ave.
Led by local Tailored Living of Greater Charlotte owners and entrepreneurs Johan and Ellie Fogelberg, the company has a 2,150-square-foot physical retail space where customers can experience a variety of offerings in one place.
Another showroom is slated to open in Atlanta later this year.
“Now more than ever, our homes are some of the most important spaces for ourselves and our families,” said Heather Nykolaychuk, president, Tailored Living. “Our showroom offers guests an opportunity to see all of the possibilities that exist to improve their homes and experience the Tailored Living difference. At Tailored Living our philosophy is simple: we believe in delivering a consistent and highly-personalized experience designed for the way you live.”
With solutions for everything from closets, pantries, storage spaces, home offices and garages, Tailored Living’s products, including cabinetry, shelving, bins and flooring systems, are designed to inspire home and business enhancements that make life more organized, more beautiful and less stressful. Local design experts take the time to understand the needs and style preferences of their customers to create an organizational solution that is completely customized.
The consultative process is designed around caring for the customers and their needs. Consultants spend the time to understand the way people live and discover what's important to them and their families.
With the help of 3D design software, customers can see their spaces come to life before install begins. Throughout the process, experts personalize each step and to ensure that the end solution matches everyone’s unique style and budget.
