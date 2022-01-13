CHARLOTTE – Shell Mighty Midget Mart has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, according to U-Haul Company of North Carolina.
Located at 4936 Albemarle Road B, Shell Mighty Midget Mart will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.
With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership, according to U-Haul Company of North Carolina.
