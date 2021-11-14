WAXHAW – Town commissioners appointed seven members to the Waxhaw Planning Board on Nov. 9.
Commissioners appointed Daniel Farris, Deepa Limaye and Bob Morgan to three-year terms; Ted Tozer, Trey Taylor and Pallavi Katdare to two-year terms; and John Gemignani to a one-year term.
Commissioners had interviewed candidates for the seats the day prior.
“It was three-and-a-half hours of a lot of fun conversation – get to know a lot of people,” Mayor Ron Pappas said. “I think the participation that we're now getting from residents around us is impressive. I think that we've been able to not only to select a new board here successfully but I think we are strengthening at each turn.”
