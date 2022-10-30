CHARLOTTE – Jet’s Pizza locations at 2712 W. Mallard Creek-Church Road and 5124K Old Charlotte Highway are saying ‘thank you’ to their customers by offering them a deal.
On Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., these two locations will offer a one-topping, 4 Corner Pizza for $2.99. For online orders, use 4CRN299.
“Our customers are the best and have supported us through the 10-plus years we’ve been in the area,” said Eric Martin, general manager for Jet’s Pizza in Charlotte. “We want to show them how much they are appreciated with a great deal on our famous Detroit-Style Pizza.”
Go to jetspizza.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.