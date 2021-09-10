RALEIGH – The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild recognized Lower Left Brewing Company not only for winning NC New Brewery of the Year, but also claiming NC Brewery of the Year.
The Charlotte brewery, which is making plans for its two-year anniversary celebration, swept the competition by winning three first-place medals and a second-place medal during the NC Brewers Cup.
Lower Left won for American Pale Ale (Edge of Precipice Pale Ale), Specialty Fruit and Fruit & Spice (Three Hour Tour); and Smoked Beer (Cemetery Gates Smoked Porter). It placed second for New England/Hazy IPA for Juicy McJuiceFace.
The brewery, located at 4528 Nations Crossing Road, will celebrate its two-year anniversary Sept. 17 and 18 with music from The Whisky Pennies, Thompson Brothers and My Favorite Accident. Plus, it plans on rolling out seven new beers.
NC Brewers Cup judges evaluated 803 entries from 110 independent craft breweries in North Carolina.
Charlotte breweries fared well in the competition:
• Divine Barrel Brewing won the Historical Beer category for The Big Lubelski and placed second in American Lager for Beer Flavored Beer
• Town Brewing Company’s Barrel Aged Varsity won for Wood-Aged Beer and placed fourth for NC Home-Grown Beer.
• Pilot Brewing Company’s Maibock won the Malty European Lager category.
• Free Range Brewing placed second in Double IPA for You Know What Makes Me Feel Good.
• Legion Brewing Co placed third in the Stout category for Slainte, an Irish variety.
• NoDa Brewing Co. placed third in International Lager for Lager Days.
• Olde Mecklenburg Brewery placed third in the European Amber Lager for Mecktoberfest.
• Birdsong Brewing Company placed fourth in Spice, Herb or Vegetable Beer (Jalapeno Pale Ale) and Fruit Beer (Key Lime Kisch).
• Lenny Boy Brewing placed fourth in International Pilsner for Czech Please, a pale lager.
