Sardis Marketplace Best of the Weekly

Jennifer Purrazzella owns Sardis Marketplace, which continued its tradition of winning multiple retail categories. More than 60 vendors can be found inside Sardis Marketplace's 20,000-square-foot space. The store also holds outdoor pop-up shops with even more vendors. It's a great place to shop for furniture, home décor, jewelry and gifts. Justin Vick/CMG photo

Best Antiques: Sleepy Poet Antique Mall

Best Boutique: Mainstream Boutique

Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace

Best Gift Shop: Paper Skyscraper

Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace

Best Jewelry Store: Sardis Marketplace

Mainstream Boutique

Dawn Talley opened Mainstream Boutique, a multi-generational shop, in August 2017 within the Waverly shopping center. It features reasonably priced clothes and accessories that help “love, strengthen and celebrate” women. CMG file photo

