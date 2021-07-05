• Best Attorney: Kate Kliebert (Kliebert Law)
• Best Bank: Uwharrie Bank
• Best Cleaning Service: Charlotte Surface Cleaning & Waste Management
• Best Event Planning: Sarah Elizabeth Events
• Best Florist: Proper Flower
• Best Funeral Home: Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
• Best Insurance Agent: Dawn Leavesley
• Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Team
• Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
• Best Organizational Service: Beth Ickes: Accomplished LLC
• Best Photographer: Carolyn Ann Ryan Photography
• Best Real Estate Agent: Jessica Cook
• Best Tax Preparation: Young + Co
• Best Travel Agency: Jen Cron (Dream Vacations)
• Best Wedding Planner: Sarah Elizabeth Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.