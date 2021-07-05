Best Attorney: Kate Kliebert (Kliebert Law)

Best Bank: Uwharrie Bank

Best Cleaning Service: Charlotte Surface Cleaning & Waste Management

Best Event Planning: Sarah Elizabeth Events

Best Florist: Proper Flower

Best Funeral Home: Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service

Best Insurance Agent: Dawn Leavesley

Best Mortgage Company: The Stoner Venable Team

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

Best Organizational Service: Beth Ickes: Accomplished LLC

Best Photographer: Carolyn Ann Ryan Photography

Best Real Estate Agent: Jessica Cook

Best Tax Preparation: Young + Co

Best Travel Agency: Jen Cron (Dream Vacations)

Best Wedding Planner: Sarah Elizabeth Events

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.