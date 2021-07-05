Carolina Landscape and Design

Whether you need lawn care maintenance, seasonal cleanup or quarterly treatment, the pros at Carolina Landscape and Design have you covered. Justin Vick/CMG photo

Best Custom Home Builder: Pulte Homes

Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring

Best General Contractor: Paragon Specialty Contracting

Best Hardware Store: Blackhawk Hardware

Best Heating & Cooling: Morris-Jenkins

Best Interior Design: Queen City Home Staging and Design

Best Landscaping Company: Carolina Landscape and Design

Best Pest Control: Queen Bee Mosquito Control

Best Plumber: Ward Plumbing

SCW M&M Hardwood Flooring Best of the Weekly

M&M Hardwood Flooring provides homes a fresh look through hardwood, carpet, LVP/LVT, tile and backsplash solutions. The Matthews company has earned Best Flooring three times for sister newspaper Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly. Justin Vick/CMG photo 

