• Best Custom Home Builder: Pulte Homes
• Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring
• Best General Contractor: Paragon Specialty Contracting
• Best Hardware Store: Blackhawk Hardware
• Best Heating & Cooling: Morris-Jenkins
• Best Interior Design: Queen City Home Staging and Design
• Best Landscaping Company: Carolina Landscape and Design
• Best Pest Control: Queen Bee Mosquito Control
• Best Plumber: Ward Plumbing
