• Best Chiropractor: Carolina Sports Clinic
• Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Providence Plastic Surgery & Skin Center
• Best COVID-19 Community Support: Atrium Health
• Best Dentist: Leo Uicker DDS
• Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology
• Best Eye Care Provider: Horizon Eye Care
• Best Home Health Care: Seniors Helping Seniors
• Best Massage Therapy: Naturally Connected Massage Therapy and Wellness
• Best Orthodontist: Hull & Coleman Orthodontics
• Best Over 55 Community: Waltonwood Providence
• Best Supplement Store: Blue Flowers
• Best Weightloss Facility: Carolina Functional Nutrition
• Best Women’s Health Care: Charlotte Radiology
