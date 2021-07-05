Rhya Pachin, of Carolina Functional Nutrition
Rhya Pachin, of Carolina Functional Nutrition, accepts the award for Best Weight Loss Facility. Pachin, a registered dietitian and functional nutritionist, helps people improve their health holistically, not just addressing a symptom. Some of her services include nutrition coaching, meal plans and lab tests to gauge food sensitivity. (Justin Vick/CMG photo)
 

Best Chiropractor: Carolina Sports Clinic

Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Providence Plastic Surgery & Skin Center

Best COVID-19 Community Support: Atrium Health

Best Dentist: Leo Uicker DDS

Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology

Best Eye Care Provider: Horizon Eye Care

Best Home Health Care: Seniors Helping Seniors

Best Massage Therapy: Naturally Connected Massage Therapy and Wellness

Best Orthodontist: Hull & Coleman Orthodontics

Best Over 55 Community: Waltonwood Providence

Best Supplement Store: Blue Flowers

Best Weightloss Facility: Carolina Functional Nutrition

Waltonwood Providence Best of the Weekly

Waltonwood Providence, which won Best Over 55 Community, uses the tagline redefining retirement living to describe its housing options. The community is rich with amenities, such as a movie theater, library, garden, restaurant-style dining and plenty of opportunities to socialize.

Best Women’s Health Care: Charlotte Radiology

