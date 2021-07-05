• Best Asian Food: Wan-Fu Quality Chinese Cuisine
• Best Bakery: Suárez Bakery
• Best Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse
• Best Breakfast: Another Broken Egg Cafe
• Best Cupcake: Gigi's Cupcakes
• Best Burger Joint: The Cowfish
• Best Date Night: Stagioni: Four Seasons of Food
• Best Food Truck: Donut I Love You
• Best Ice Cream: The Local Scoop
• Best Italian Food: Portofino's Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria
• Best Lunch Spot: The Palm
• Best Mexican Food: Paco's Tacos & Tequila
• Best Pizzeria: Inizio Pizza Napoletana
• Best Sandwich Shop: Rusty's Deli & Grille
• Best Seafood: Clean Catch Fish Market
• Best Outdoor Dining: Selwyn Avenue Pub
• Best Steakhouse: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
• Best Sushi: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
• Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Fern, Flavors From The Garden
• Best Wings: D.D. Peckers Wing Shack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.