IMG_0555.jpg

Portofino’s Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria on Park Road won South Charlotte Weekly's Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork bracket challenge. Karie Simmons/CMG photo

Best Asian Food: Wan-Fu Quality Chinese Cuisine

Best Bakery: Suárez Bakery

Best Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse

Best Breakfast: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Best Cupcake: Gigi's Cupcakes

Best Burger Joint: The Cowfish

Best Date Night: Stagioni: Four Seasons of Food

Best Food Truck: Donut I Love You

Best Ice Cream: The Local Scoop

Best Italian Food: Portofino's Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria

Best Lunch Spot: The Palm

Best Mexican Food: Paco's Tacos & Tequila

Best Pizzeria: Inizio Pizza Napoletana

Best Sandwich Shop: Rusty's Deli & Grille

Best Seafood: Clean Catch Fish Market

Best Outdoor Dining: Selwyn Avenue Pub

Best Steakhouse: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Best Sushi: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Fern, Flavors From The Garden

Best Wings: D.D. Peckers Wing Shack

