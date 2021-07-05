NASCAR Hall of Fame 101 (3).jpg

The NASCAR Hall of Fame showcases classic rides from its first 10 induction classes. Photo courtesy of NASCAR Hall of Fame

Best Community Theater: Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

Best Girls Night Out: AR Workshop Pineville

Best Historical Site: President James K. Polk State Historic Site

Best Influencer: Hoppy Hayes

Best Live Music Venue: Bradshaw Social House

Best Museum: NASCAR Hall of Fame

Best Podcast: Colleen Odegaard (Wake Up To Your Life)

Best TV Personality: Brad Panovich

Best Wedding/Event Venue: South Charlotte Banquet Center

