Best College Preparation Service: Klaar College Consulting

Best Day Care: Kiddie Academy of Charlotte-Blakeney

Best Private School: Carmel Christian School

Best Summer Camp: Carmel Christian School

Best Tutoring Center: Mathnasium (South Charlotte)

Mathnasium

Krista Adams owns and directs Mathnasium of South Charlotte, which won Best Tutoring Center. The center assesses children's needs, creates customized learning plans and connects them with trained instructors to excel in elementary, middle and high school math.

