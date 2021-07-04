Best Day Spa: The Spa at Ballantyne

Best Hair Salon: Brush’d Salon

Best Nail Salon: Aloha Nails – Blakeney

Best Stylist: Nikki Bourgeault (Brush’d Salon)

SCW Aloha Nails Blakeney

Amie Ha and her husband, Tony, celebrate Aloha Nails Blakeney winning Best Nail Salon. The pandemic prompted a lot of businesses to scale back, Aloha Nails gave back to the community by donating face shields and masks. They are also in the process of expanding the location. Justin Vick/CMG photo 

Best Tattoo Shop: Made to Last Tattoo

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.