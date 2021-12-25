CHARLOTTE – Scott Clark Auto Group teamed up with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Athletic League for the fourth year to recognize one of its own youth participants, Mekhi Cooper.
As part of the recognition, Cooper was gifted with a Nissan Rogue for his participation in the program.
“We are thrilled to have great kids and great community partners. It is such an honor to see the faces and the lives we change through strong community. Particularly for Mekhi, he deserves this honor,” CMPD Captain Chickoree said. “We are thankful to Scott Clark Auto Group for this donation.”
Cooper began participating in CMPD PAL in 2017, when the program started its martial arts curriculum. He attended each weekly session and eventually began leading the classes when Chickoree had to step down from teaching while his wife was hospitalized battling COVID. The now 20-year-old Cooper, who recently lost his mother, continued attending his classes at Central Piedmont Community College during this time.
“We are really excited for the youth who learn about this program and have the opportunity to embrace it,” said Chris Cady, managing partner for Scott Clark Auto Group. “CMPD PAL offers incredible resources for young people who just need a connection. Whether it is through academics, the arts or athletics, we appreciate getting to be a part of helping shape some of our future leaders.”
Want to help?
Visit https://www.palcharlotte.org/donate to learn get involved or to donate to CMPD PAL Charlotte.
