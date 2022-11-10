CHARLOTTE – Scooter’s Coffee is giving back to those who have served our country on Veterans Day.
Veterans can receive a free handcrafted drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee on Nov. 11.
They can choose from any of Scooter’s Coffee hot, iced or blended drinks, including holiday favorites such as a Peppermint Mocha, Praline Caramelicious and Sugar Cookie Latte – all made with espresso. Veterans can visit scooterscoffee.com/menu for a full list of delicious drink offerings.
“We are grateful to veterans and all military members for their courage, sacrifice and commitment to serve and protect our freedom,” said Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee customers, dedicated franchisees and employees are passionate about helping veterans in the communities we serve, and we are honored to give back to those who exemplify our company core values of integrity, love, humility and courage.”
To receive the free drink offer, veterans just need to present their valid military I.D. at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location. The offer is only valid one per person, while supplies last, and is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.
